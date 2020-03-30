Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) PT Lowered to $2.00

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

TLRD stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,262,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 990,217 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 301,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.