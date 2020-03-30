Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 104.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $19.96 on Monday. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($1.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

