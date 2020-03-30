United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.08.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.82 on Friday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,018,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 9,910.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 105,643 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

