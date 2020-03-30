QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 160.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.46% of QAD worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

QADA stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $826.82 million, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.97.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,269,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,112,954.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $131,481.42. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211. 51.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

