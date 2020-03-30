7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.