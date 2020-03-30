CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AT&T (NYSE:T)

