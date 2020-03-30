CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $294,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.72. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

