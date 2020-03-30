CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $32.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

