CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

