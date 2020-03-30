CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.