CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $544,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Texas Instruments comprises 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $100.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.13.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

