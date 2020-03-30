CA Family Wealth LLC Takes $87.21 Million Position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,760,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,213,000. Fulgent Genetics accounts for 58.7% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CA Family Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.49 million, a PE ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 0.71. Fulgent Genetics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

