Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2,824.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON opened at $165.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.80. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

