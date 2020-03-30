Brooktree Capital Management Buys New Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $381,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Baxter International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 656,106 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

