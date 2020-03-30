Brooktree Capital Management Invests $88,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
COST opened at $284.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
