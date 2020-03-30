Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.24.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.