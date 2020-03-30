Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.64.

PBF stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $4,773,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,639,988 shares of company stock worth $52,704,832 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

