Brooktree Capital Management Invests $2.17 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $42.81 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

