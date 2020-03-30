Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 545 ($7.17).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 468.50 ($6.16).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 366.90 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
United States Cellular PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
United States Cellular PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
QAD Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors
QAD Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co.
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co.
7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC
7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc.
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report