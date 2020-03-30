Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 545 ($7.17).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Rentokil Initial to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 468.50 ($6.16).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 366.90 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.01. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 535.20 ($7.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.64 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $1.51. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

