Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Acquires $11,655.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $11,655.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,500 shares in the company, valued at $296,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

