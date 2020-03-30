Insider Buying: Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Buys $21,493.44 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 21,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $21,493.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 164,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,523.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.
