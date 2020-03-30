Insider Buying: Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Buys $21,493.44 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Chairman Stuart W. Epperson acquired 21,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $21,493.44. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 164,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,523.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.