Insider Selling: Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Sells $13,358.33 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Helvi Kay Sandvik sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $13,358.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,198.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Helvi Kay Sandvik also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Helvi Kay Sandvik bought 421 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $9,969.28.

ALK stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,020,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,386,000 after purchasing an additional 496,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

