Insider Buying: Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Buys $15,565.50 in Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Daniel D. Cronheim acquired 1,350 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $15,565.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MNR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 896.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 204,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

