Insider Buying: Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Purchases $19,920.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Michael T. Eckhart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $19,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HASI opened at $19.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

