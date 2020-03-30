Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) Insider Acquires A$22,360.00 in Stock

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) insider Linton Kirk acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$22,360.00 ($15,858.16).

Maca stock opened at A$0.64 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.96. Maca Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.53 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Maca’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Maca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

