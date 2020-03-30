Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) Insider Acquires A$22,360.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) insider Linton Kirk acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.56 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$22,360.00 ($15,858.16).

Maca stock opened at A$0.64 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.96. Maca Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.53 ($0.37) and a 52 week high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Maca’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Maca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Maca Company Profile

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Maca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
United States Cellular PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
United States Cellular PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
QAD Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors
QAD Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co.
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co.
7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC
7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc.
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report