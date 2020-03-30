VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.69.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.238 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

