ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,516 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc
United States Cellular PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
United States Cellular PT Lowered to $42.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
QAD Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors
QAD Inc. Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co.
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in IDEX Co.
7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC
7,305 Shares in ACI Worldwide Inc Purchased by CA Family Wealth LLC
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc.
CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,149 AT&T Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report