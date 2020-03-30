ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $25.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.