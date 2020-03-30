Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOL. SunTrust Banks reiterated an average rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

