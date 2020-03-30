Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.