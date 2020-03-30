Analysts Expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. BIO-TECHNE reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIO-TECHNE.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $184.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

