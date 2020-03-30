Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 770

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weir Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,387.20 ($18.25).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 638.40 ($8.40) on Monday. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,371.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

