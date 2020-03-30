Berenberg Bank Cuts William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target to GBX 130

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WMH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of William Hill to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. William Hill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.84).

Shares of William Hill stock opened at GBX 57.95 ($0.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.63 million and a PE ratio of -18.69. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01.

In related news, insider Gordon Wilson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

