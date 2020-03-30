SSE (LON:SSE) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSE. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSE to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,485.57 ($19.54).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($16.58) on Monday. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40). The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,485.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,380.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of SSE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

