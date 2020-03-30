Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.76) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $742.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

