Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of SWG opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. Shearwater Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($4.30).

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

