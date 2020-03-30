Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 400

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SWG opened at GBX 190 ($2.50) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. Shearwater Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327 ($4.30).
About Shearwater Group
