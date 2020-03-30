UBS Group Upgrades Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) to “Neutral”

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 101 ($1.33). UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TALK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114.71 ($1.51).

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 84.15 ($1.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.37 million and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.44. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69).

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 455,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £455,149 ($598,722.70). Also, insider Tristia Harrison bought 171,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

