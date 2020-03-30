Credit Suisse Group Raises J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 285

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the grocer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC raised J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 214 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.71) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

