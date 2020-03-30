Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,764 Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF opened at $25.52 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

