Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CBIZ by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after purchasing an additional 570,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 941,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CBIZ by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $247,717.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

