Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $87,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 508,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 350,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 254,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 280,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 155,580 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

