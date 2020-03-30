Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $96,000 in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Oxtoby purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $13.98 on Monday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $876.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

