4,122 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,051,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,651,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

VNOM opened at $5.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.