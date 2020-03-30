Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $17,910,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

