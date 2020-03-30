Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

DNLI opened at $18.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

