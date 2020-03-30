Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $34.45.

