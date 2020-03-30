Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,254 shares of company stock worth $3,533,269 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

