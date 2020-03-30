Brooktree Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,453 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. 3M makes up approximately 0.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.31.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.