Brooktree Capital Management Makes New $810,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $52.32 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

