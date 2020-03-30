Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 711,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRO stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $287.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

