Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,342 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,155,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after acquiring an additional 778,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 246,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Cohu by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.