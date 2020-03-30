Axa Sells 87,700 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.11% of Popular worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 571,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,928,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 461,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 358,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after purchasing an additional 333,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

